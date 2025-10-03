Catholic World News

Senator Durbin ‘overwhelmed’ by Pope’s comments

October 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Senator Richard Durbin, who declined an award from the Chicago archdiocese amid controversy over his abortion advocacy, told NBC News that he was “overwhelmed” by Pope Leo’s statement on the matter.

The NBC report inaccurately characterized the Pope’s remarks as “support” for Durbin. In fact the Pontiff insisted on a consistent pro-life position.

