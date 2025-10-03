Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman calls for ardent prayer following President Trump’s Gaza peace plan

October 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing Pope Leo XIV’s cautious but positive reaction to President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace called for ardent prayer for peace.

“As an international community and people of faith who deeply care for all our brothers and sisters who live in the land of Christ’s life, death, and glorious resurrection, we cannot lose this opportunity for peace,” said Maronite Bishop A. Elias Zaidan of Los Angeles. “May Our Lady, Seat of Wisdom, instill on all sides a sincere willingness to attain peace.”

