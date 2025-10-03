Catholic World News

Pope’s moral authority on migration is crucial in polarized world, UN migration leader says

October 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The director general of the UN’s International Organization for Migration spoke about the importance of Pope Leo’s moral authority on migration following an audience with Pontiff yesterday.

Amy Pope told Vatican News that Pope Leo “provides a level of moral authority to communities around the world. And that’s really important at this moment in time, when the issue of migration has become, as I mentioned, hyper politicized and polarized.”

“We want to reorient the conversation back to what is human and how we as humans can connect and provide support,” she added. “So, part of it is using the moral authority that the Church brings. But then there’s something much more practical, which is how each individual parish, each individual community can serve as an example of how to work and support and protect migrant communities.”

