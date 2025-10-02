Catholic World News

Bishop Burbidge welcomes Durbin’s choice to decline award

October 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, expressed relief at the news that Senator Richard Durbin would decline an award from the Chicago archdiocese.

In a post on X (Twitter), the bishop said:

Sincere dialogue will always be essential to the health of any political community, yet productive conversations occur only when participants share a basic commitment to certain objective moral realities about what is good and evil. Among these realities is the first and most fundamental natural right, that of the human right to life.

