Vatican foreign minister emphasizes family’s irreplaceable role in education

October 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, said that “the Holy See wishes to emphasize the irreplaceable role of the family in the formation of young generations.”

“Parents have the fundamental right and duty to educate their children and guide them towards responsible adulthood,” Archbishop Gallagher said in a statement at a recent UN meeting.

“Young people must be enabled to enjoy fully their fundamental human rights, in particular their right to freedom of religion and belief,” he added. The prelate also spoke of the challenges that youth face, including “war, social injustice, inequality, hunger and the exploitation of human beings and the environment.”

