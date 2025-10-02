Catholic World News

Pope calls for daily Rosary in October for peace

October 02, 2025

At yesterday’s general audience, Pope Leo XIV repeatedly called on the faithful to pray the Rosary daily in October for peace—and in doing so echoed comments he made the previous week.

“As we begin the month dedicated to the holy Rosary, I invite you to pray it daily for peace in our world,” Pope Leo said to English-speaking pilgrims on October 1. “May the peace of the risen Christ be with you all!”

In words omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of Pope Leo’s remarks:

Pope Leo told Portuguese-speaking pilgrims, “During this month of October, by praying the Rosary, let us draw even closer to Our Lady. She always leads us to her Son Jesus, who again gives us his Spirit and recreates us, making us missionaries of peace and mercy.”

“I invite you to recite the daily Rosary for peace this month,” he said to Polish-speaking pilgrims.

Addressing Tamil-speaking pilgrims, he said, “As we begin October, the month dedicated to the holy Rosary, I invite you to pray the Rosary every day for peace in our world. May you be faithful instruments of reconciliation in your daily lives and may the peace of the risen Christ be with you all!”

Each evening in October, a special Rosary for peace has been scheduled in St. Peter’s Basilica for members of the Curia and Vatican employees.

