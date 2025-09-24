Catholic World News

Pray Rosary for peace during October, Pope asks

September 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo has called upon the faithful to pray the Rosary daily—“personally, in the family, and in the community—during the month of October for the cause of peace.

The Pope invited Vatican employees to join each evening at 7 pm in St. Peter’s basilica to pray the Rosary together.

