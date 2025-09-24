Catholic World News

Pray Rosary for peace during October, Pope asks

September 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo has called upon the faithful to pray the Rosary daily—“personally, in the family, and in the community—during the month of October for the cause of peace.

The Pope invited Vatican employees to join each evening at 7 pm in St. Peter’s basilica to pray the Rosary together.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed24 September
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Twenty-Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Wednesday of the Twenty-Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

The Memorial of Our Lady of Walsingham was reinstated to the liturgical calendar in England in 2000. The Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter is entrusted to Mary under this title. This feast day celebrates the shrine in Norfolk, England,…

Learn more about this day.

September Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: