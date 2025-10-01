Catholic World News

Myanmar’s faithful are resilient in the face of evil, prelate says

October 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Discussing the plight of Catholics in war-torn Myanmar, Auxiliary Bishop Francis Wai Lin Htun of Yangon said that “amidst suffering and in the face of very difficult challenges, we see a vibrant and strong faith.”

“Priests are also constantly striving to assist the displaced and provide them with material and spiritual assistance,” he said. “The faithful demonstrate resilience in the face of evil.”

Buddhism is the official religion of the Southeast Asian nation of 57.5 million (map); the nation is 74% Buddhist, 9% ethnic religionist, 9% Christian, and 4% Muslim.

