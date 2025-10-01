Catholic World News

Public papal Masses announced for November, December, and January

October 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, announced the calendar of celebrations at which Pope Leo XIV will preside in November, December, and January.

The 15 announced events include 12 Masses and three other traditional events: the Act of Veneration to the Immaculate Conception on December 8, the Urbi et Orbi blessing on Christmas Day, and the First Vespers and Te Deum of thanksgiving on December 31. The Pope will celebrate Mass on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with the Christmas Eve Mass taking place at 10:00 PM. (Last year, it took place at 7:00 PM.)

The announced calendar for January is almost certainly incomplete: it does not include the customary January 25 Vespers in the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls for the conclusion of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

