Bahrain’s crown prince meets with Pontiff

September 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the crown prince of Bahrain, on September 29.

The crown prince subsequently met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Msgr. Mirosław Wachowski, the Undersecretary for Relations with States. Discussions centered on interreligious relations within Bahrain and on the “urgent need to end the war in the Middle East,” according to the Holy See Press Office.

Bahrain, a nation of 1.6 million located in the Persian Gulf (map), is 78% Muslim, 12% Christian (10% Catholic), and 9% Hindu. Islam is the state religion, with religious freedom respected to a markedly greater degree than in neighboring Saudi Arabia. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2022.

