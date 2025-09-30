Catholic World News

‘Preserving human voices and faces’ is theme of next World Communications Day

September 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has chosen “Preserving human voices and faces” as the theme of the 2026 World Communications Day (background), which will take place on May 17.

“Public communication requires human judgment, not just data patterns,” the Dicastery for Communication stated in announcing the theme. “Overreliance on AI weakens critical thinking and creative skills, while monopolized control of these systems raises concerns about centralization of power and inequality.”

