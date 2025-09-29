Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Focolare movement

September 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Margaret Karram and Jesús Morán, the president and co-president of the Focolare movement, on September 26.

Pope Leo “was interested to hear about our work for peace, for ecumenical and interreligious dialogue, for the dialogue with cultures and, especially, for communion between ecclesial movements,” said Karram. “He encouraged us to continue spreading the charism throughout the world.”

The Focolare movement (Work of Mary) was founded in 1943 by the Servant of God Chiara Lubich.

