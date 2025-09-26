Catholic World News

Archbishop Iannone named prefect of Dicastery for Bishops

September 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his highest-ranking curial appointment to date, Pope Leo XIV today named Archbishop Filippo Iannone, O Carm, 67, as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops—the dicastery led by the future Pontiff from 2023 until the death of Pope Francis.

Archbishop Iannone professed his solemn vows as a Carmelite in 1980 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1982. Pope St. John Paul II named him auxiliary bishop of Naples, Itay, in 2001; Pope Benedict XVI named him bishop of Sora-Aquino-Pontecorvo (2009) and vicegerent of the Diocese of Rome (2012). Since 2018, Archbishop Iannone has led the Dicastery (formerly Pontifical Council) for Legislative Texts.

Pope Leo also confirmed Archbishop Ilson de Jesus Montanari as secretary, and Msgr. Ivan Kovač as undersecretary, of the Dicastery for Bishops; they will serve in their positions for another five years. Archbishop Montanari was appointed to his position in 2013; Msgr. Kovač, in 2023.

