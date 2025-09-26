Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister warns of AI arms race

September 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on artificial intelligence, international peace, and security, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher warned of “the emergence of a new arms race marked by the integration of AI into military systems, including space assets and missile defense systems.”

“Such developments risk altering the nature of weapons and warfare, creating an unprecedented level of uncertainty, due to the possibility of miscalculation,” the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations continued. “Notably incorporating AI into nuclear command and control introduces new unknown risks that extend far beyond the already fragile and morally troubling logic of nuclear deterrence.”

Archbishop Gallagher also called for an “immediate moratorium” on the development of lethal autonomous weapons (“killer robots”), as well as a treaty “to ensure that decisions over life and death remain under meaningful human control.”

