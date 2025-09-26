Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin pays tribute to late Archbishop Rugambwa

September 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, celebrated the funeral Mass of Archbishop Novatus Rugambwa in St. Peter’s Basilica on September 25.

The Tanzanian prelate, who died at 67, served as apostolic nuncio in Angola, Honduras, New Zealand, and other Pacific nations between 2010 and 2024. He retired after suffering a stroke.

Cardinal Parolin preached that the late nuncio “offered a beautiful example with his solid life of piety, his discretion, and at the same time his firm defense of the principles of justice and respect for the person.”

“Sensitivity to the voice of the least fortunate, a flame of which Archbishop Novatus kept alive in his heart, is not an optional adornment of Christian life, but is, at its root, as a privileged place of encounter with God,” Cardinal Parolin added.

