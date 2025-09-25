Catholic World News

US bishops mark National Migration Week

September 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is marking the last week in September as National Migration Week.

In announcing the week, the USCCB spoke of “the courage and resilience of migrants and refugees who bear daily witness to hope despite hardship.”

The USCCB also spoke of the bishops’ “solidarity with immigrants amid the fear and anxiety prompted by current immigration enforcement efforts. The bishops have called for, and continue to press for, ‘a more humane system of immigration, one that protects our communities while safeguarding the dignity of all.’”

