Bethlehem mayor meets with Pontiff, discusses plight of Christians there

September 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Maher Canawati, the mayor of Bethlehem, discussed the plight of the West Bank city’s Christians during a September 24 meeting with Pope Leo XIV.

Referring to Christians as living stones, Maher Canawati, himself a Christian, said that he told Pope Leo “how important it is to intervene in what’s happening in Palestine, in Gaza, in Bethlehem, and to preserve the living stones of the Holy Land, because the Holy Land without the living stones is just a mere museum.”

