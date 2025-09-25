Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader deplores Russian destruction of parishes in Donetsk

September 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his weekly video address, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church drew attention to the plight of the faithful in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, most of which has been occupied by Russian forces.

“Our Donetsk Exarchate has suffered the most in this war: more than half of our parishes and churches located in the occupied territory have been virtually destroyed,” he said. “Religious life of our Church is forbidden there.”

