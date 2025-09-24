Catholic World News

In Gaza, ‘dialogue is broken,’ Pope laments

September 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking with reporters at Castel Gandolfo on Tuesday evening, September 23, Pope Leo XIV reported that the Catholic parish in Gaza “is fine, although the incursions are getting closer and closer.” He said that he had spoke to the parish that afternoon.

Questioned as to whether the recognition of the Palestinian state by European countries might advance the cause of peace, the Pontiff replied: “It could help, but right now there is no real willingness to listen on the part of the other side; dialogue is broken.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!