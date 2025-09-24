Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, speaks on ‘mystery of Holy Saturday’

September 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV continued his reflection on Holy Saturday at his weekly public audience on September 24, speaking about Christ’s visit to “the realm of the dead.”

That visit, the Pope said, “represents the most profound and radical gesture of God’s love for humanity.” He cited St. Peter’s remark (1 Pt. 3:19) that Jesus brought the good news of salvation even “to the spirits in prison.” The Holy Father continued that Jesus “does not return to life alone, but carries all humanity with him.”

