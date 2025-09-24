Catholic World News

‘Bullet-dodging bishop’ ministers in ‘hijacked’ Mexican state

September 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop José de Jesus González of Chilpancingo-Chilapa, described by Aid to the Church in Need as a “bullet-dodging bishop,” spoke about his ministry in the Mexican state of Guerrero, which he said has been “hijacked” by organized crime.

The Church is “the only voice that can speak for the people,” he said. “If we are not brave, the people cry, and God weeps.”

“If [Jesus] died for the love of me, then I must be willing to die for the love of others,” the prelate added. “Prayer makes us brave to enter the fray.”

