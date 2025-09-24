Catholic World News

Holy See deplores production, use of cluster munitions

September 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN meeting on the Convention on Cluster Munitions, a Vatican diplomat said that the Holy See “deplores the fact that cluster munitions, with their extended destructive consequences on victims and land, continue to be produced, stockpiled, transferred and even used in armed conflicts.”

Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, said that “from a broader perspective, the vast proportion of human and economic resources allocated to armaments—with global military expenditure skyrocketing to over $2.7 trillion last year—is a matter of grave imbalance and even scandal.”

Over 100 nations have ratified the Convention on Cluster Munitions, a 2008 treaty.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!