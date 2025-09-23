Catholic World News

Pope taking Tuesday breaks at Castel Gandolfo

September 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo has again traveled to Castel Gandolfo to spend a day at the summer papal residence, establishing a pattern of working at a more relaxed schedule on Tuesdays.

The Pope has scheduled no meetings or audiences at the Vatican on recent Tuesdays, preferring to travel to Castel Gandolfo, spend the day, and return to Rome in the evening.

Pope Leo’s choice to enjoy the slower pace at the summer residence contrasts sharply with the work pattern set by Pope Francis, who did not use the residence for summer vacations. The renewed visits by the Pontiff have provided a needed boom for the local economy, which relies heavily on tourism connected with the papal residence.

