Papal Angelus address: The Gospel challenges us to be good stewards

September 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: During his September 21 Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV reflected on the parable of the unjust steward (Luke 16:1-13), the Gospel reading at the Mass of the day.

The Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square:

Dear friends, the parable invites us to ask ourselves: how are we managing the material goods, the resources of the earth and our very lives that God has entrusted to us? We can follow the way of selfishness, placing wealth above all else and thinking only of ourselves ...



Instead, we can recognize everything we have as a gift from God, to be managed and used as an instrument for sharing—to create networks of friendship and solidarity, to work for the common good, and to build a world that is more just, equitable and fraternal.

“Let us pray to the Virgin Mary, that she may intercede for us and help us manage well, with justice and responsibility, what the Lord has entrusted to us,” the Pope concluded.

