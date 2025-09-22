Catholic World News

Justice Alito speaks at Vatican’s Jubilee of Justice

September 22, 2025

US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito took part in a public conversation with a judge of the Roman Rota during the Vatican’s Jubilee of Justice, held on September 20.

The Jubilee of Justice, one of the events of the 2025 jubilee year, attracted 15,000 pilgrims, the Vatican newspaper reported. Although Justice Alito’s event was not included on the schedule, the newspaper characterized Justice Alito’s event as one of two “related to the jubilee.”

“Unfortunately, religious liberty is embattled today,” Justice Alito said. “The situation in America and Western Europe pales in comparison with what is going on in the rest of the world.”

Justice Alito, the author of the majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, also discussed the civility of Supreme Court justices despite sharp disagreements, as well as the role of mercy in sentencing.

