Pope renews peace plea as Israel moves into Gaza City

September 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: As Israel forces began a ground offensive on Gaza City, Pope Francis issued a new call for a ceasefire during this regular public audience on September 17.

“I express my deepest sympathy to the Palestinian people in Gaza, who continue to live in fear and survive in unacceptable conditions, forces—once again—from their lands,” the Pope said, in reference to the Israeli plan to relocate the population of Gaza.

The Pope repeated his plea for “a ceasefire, for the release of the hostages, for a negotiated diplomatic solution, and for full respect for international humanitarian law.”

