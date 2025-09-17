Catholic World News

Papal reflections on Holy Saturday at weekly audience

September 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on September 17, Pope Leo XIV spoke about the silence of Holy Saturday.

“In the tomb, Jesus—the living Word of the Father—is silent,” the Pope observed. “But it is precisely in that silence that the new life begins to ferment.”

“Every suspended time can become a time of grace, if we offer it to God,” Pope Leo continued. “We rush to produce, to prove ourselves, to keep up. But the Gospel teaches us that knowing how to stop is an act of trust that we must learn to perform.”

