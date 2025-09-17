Catholic World News

Pope sees ‘religious synergy’ in inter-faith cooperation

September 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the 8th Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Pope Leo XIV said that the controversial Statement on Human Fraternity, signed by Pope Francis and the Egyptian Imam Al-Tayyeb, “offered a clear blueprint of how religious synergy can advance global peace and coexistence.”

The Pope said that “every authentic religious impulse fosters dialogue and cooperation, grounded in our innate awareness of the interdependence that binds individuals and nations. From this perspective, working together in harmony is not merely a pragmatic choice, but a reflection of the deeper order of reality.”

In his message the Pontiff paid special tribute to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of Kazakhstan, who is hosting this year’s meeting.

