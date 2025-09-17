Catholic World News

Pope sees ‘religious synergy’ in inter-faith cooperation

September 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the 8th Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Pope Leo XIV said that the controversial Statement on Human Fraternity, signed by Pope Francis and the Egyptian Imam Al-Tayyeb, “offered a clear blueprint of how religious synergy can advance global peace and coexistence.”

The Pope said that “every authentic religious impulse fosters dialogue and cooperation, grounded in our innate awareness of the interdependence that binds individuals and nations. From this perspective, working together in harmony is not merely a pragmatic choice, but a reflection of the deeper order of reality.”

In his message the Pontiff paid special tribute to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of Kazakhstan, who is hosting this year’s meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu18 September
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Twenty-Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Thursday of the Twenty-Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Joseph of Cupertino (1603-1663), who was born at Cupertino, Italy, and died in Osimo. He was of lowly origin and had little formal education. In his youth he was employed as an apprentice to a shoemaker. He joined the Conventual Franciscans as a lay brother but…

Learn more about this day.

September Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: