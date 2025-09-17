Catholic World News

Cardinal Grech pushes for acceptance of synodality

September 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops, urged “every effort to ensure that the third phase of the synodal process constitutes a further step forward in the experience of synodality,” in a statement marking the 60th anniversary of the Synod of Bishops.

Cardinal Grech argued that the understanding of the Synod’s purpose has undergone “a significant evolution” over the years. He pointed particularly to the vision of Pope Francis, who “wanted to transform the Synod from an event reserved for an assembly of bishops into a process in stages, in which the whole Church participates.”

