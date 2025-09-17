Catholic World News

Austrian nuns defy orders, re-occupy convent

September 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Three elderly nun have fled from a nursing home and returned to the convent in Salzburg, Austria, from which they were removed.

In December 2023, authorities at the Archdiocese of Salzburg and the Reichersberg Abbey decided to move the three nuns into a nursing home, saying that the convent did not provide adequate support for them in their infirmity. The nuns had opposed the move.

The nuns moved back with help from former students. Although utility service to the Kloster Goldenstein convent had been cut off, supporters have ensured that they are provided with water and power.

