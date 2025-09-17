Catholic World News

The religious vocation is ‘foremost an adventure of love,’ Pope tells Augustinians

September 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV addressed participants in the general chapter of the Order of Saint Augustine and told them that “our first concern should be that of helping, especially the young, to glimpse the beauty of the calling and to love what they could become by embracing their vocation.”

“Vocation and formation are not pre-ordained realities: they are a spiritual adventure that involves the entire history of the person, and it is first and foremost an adventure of love with God,” Pope Leo said in his September 15 address at the Augustinian Patristic Pontifical Institute.

The Augustinian Pope also discussed theological study and intellectual formation, community life and apostolic activity, and the order’s missionary vocation. The Pope said that “this missionary spirit must not be allowed to die out, because even today there is a great need for it.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!