Papal telegram pays tribute to Carmelite martyrs of Compiègne

September 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a telegram in the Holy Father’s name to the archbishop of Paris as he celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving for the December 2024 canonization of the Carmelite martyrs of Compiègne, slain during the French Revolution.

“The peace of heart that inhabited these daughters of St. Teresa [of Avila], who faced martyrdom praising God with hymns and psalms dear to the Church’s liturgy, was truly the fruit of immense charity, but also of the theological faith and hope that inspired them,” Cardinal Parolin wrote.

“Total self-giving, forgiveness and gratitude, joy and peace: these are the fruits of charity that have filled the souls of our martyrs,” he continued. “May we learn from them the strength and fruitfulness of an interior life completely focused on heavenly realities!”

