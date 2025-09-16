Catholic World News

Pope encourages Umbrian pilgrims to be ‘missionaries of love and peace’

September 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing participants in the jubilee pilgrimage of the dioceses of Umbria, Pope Leo XIV hailed the Italian region’s heritage of holiness and natural beauty.

“You are surrounded by it [beauty], in various ways: appreciate it, love it, let it speak to you of God, and in turn become its proclaimers,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Basilica. “I invite you to live this Eucharist in the same way: free, united, attentive, in awe, and ready to set out from the Altar as missionaries of love and peace.”

