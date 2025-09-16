Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper welcomes Sudan diplomacy of Trump administration, Arab nations

September 16, 2025

In the most prominent article in its September 13 edition, L’Osservatore Romano praised the diplomatic work of the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates in seeking to end the civil war in Sudan.

The Vatican newspaper welcomed a joint statement published by on the US State Department website of the four nations, the so-called Quad.

L’Osservatore Romano described the joint statement as a “glimmer of hope” and a “glimmer of diplomatic activity that is more necessary than ever to alleviate what the UN has repeatedly called ‘the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.’“

“The request for a three-month truce in Sudan, formulated yesterday by the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt (Quad format), while unlikely to be implemented in the short term, is an important signal that even beginning to think about an end to the terrible conflict that erupted in April 2023 is possible,” added the author of the unsigned article.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!