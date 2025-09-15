Catholic World News

Cardinal Tagle: We have lost the sense of creation as God’s gift

September 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, told participants in a Vatican conference, that “with dismay and fear, I note that the horizon of gift is slowly blurring.”

“It is being replaced by the horizon of productivity, success, meritocracy, and profit, which in itself is not negative, but is limited and limiting,” Cardinal Tagle said. In contrast, “from contemplation emerges an attitude of respect and reverence toward gifts. It motivates people to care for gifts, to develop them so that they become gifts for all.”

“In the horizon of gift, human beings discover their vocation to be confessors of faith in the Creator, contemplators of God’s marvelous works, and stewards and collaborators with the Creator in the care and development of creation for the benefit of all,” the Philippine prelate added.

