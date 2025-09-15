Catholic World News

Dominican prime minister, Pontiff discuss climate change

September 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica on September 12. Skerrit subsequently met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The parties “touched upon some current regional and national socio-political issues, such as societal challenges and the consequences of climate change, including the renewal of the mutual commitment to promote cooperation for the good of the Dominican people,” according to the Holy See Press Office.

Skerrit stated:

I believe every step of our nation’s journey is ordered by God, and this encounter is no exception. Our talks touched on the Church’s contribution to Dominica in social assistance and education and on shared concerns over socio-political challenges, particularly the consequences of climate change.



The occasion was a blessing for me personally, but also important for Dominica, reminding us that even as a small nation, our voice matters in the global community of faith.

The Caribbean nation of 75,000 (map) is 94% Christian (50% Catholic), 3% Spiritist, and 2% Baha’i.

