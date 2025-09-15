Catholic World News

Moldova’s president, Pontiff discuss Ukraine

September 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received President Maia Sandu of Moldova on September 12. Sandu subsequently met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The parties discussed “the situation of peace and security at the local, regional and international level, with particular reference to the recent developments in Ukraine,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

Sandu, whose nation borders Ukraine, tweeted that she and the Pope

discussed peace, faith, and Moldova’s path to a better future. I shared how, with a war at our doorstep, Moldovans have shown kindness and generosity, rooted in Christian values. May peace prevail in Europe and unite us all.

Moldova, an Eastern European nation of 3.6 million (map), is 96% Christian (91% Orthodox).

