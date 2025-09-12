Catholic World News

US-Mexico border bishops call for humanitarian corridors for refugees

September 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of a meeting in Piedra Negras, Mexico, 38 bishops who lead US and Mexican dioceses in border states called for “safe and legal humanitarian corridors for the most vulnerable migrants and refugees.”

Criticizing the Trump administration’s immigration policies, Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller of San Antonio said that “we, as bishops, have been very proactive, but in the face of these policies, we are experiencing a closing of doors and a defensive stance so strong that it requires us to find new strategies.”

