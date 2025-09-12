Catholic World News

Leading African, Asian, Latin American cardinals call for ‘economic degrowth’ to avert climate catastrophe

September 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on SECAM

CWN Editor's Note: In a September 10 letter to leading UN officials, the presidents of CELAM (the Latin American Episcopal Conference), the FABC (Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences), and SECAM (the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar) emphasized that “the climate crisis is an urgent reality” that ”leaves no room for delay, compromise, or half-measures.”

“It is not just a technical problem: it is an existential issue of justice, dignity and care for our common home,” said Cardinals Jaime Spengler, OFM (Brazil), Filipe Neri António Sebastião do Rosário Ferrão (India), and Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, OFM Cap (DR Congo). “The science is clear: we must limit global warming to 1.5°C to avoid catastrophic effects.”

“We reject false solutions such as ‘green’ capitalism, technocracy, the commodification of nature and extractivism, which perpetuate exploitation and injustice,” added the prelates, who issued a 34-page call for climate justice in July. In their letter to UN officials, the cardinals said that they “demand” equity, justice, and protection; justice, they wrote, entails “economic degrowth” and the phasing out of fossil fuels.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!