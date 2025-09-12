Catholic World News

Papal message: Seek God, the ‘measure without measure’

September 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a message in the Holy Father’s name to participants in the 12th Latin American Congress on Science and Religion, which is taking place at the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum in Rome.

Quoting St. Augustine, Pope Leo asked participants to “seek ways that allow man to ‘rise above all things that can be measured to see the measure without measure; to surpass all beings that can be counted to contemplate the number that has no number; to exalt himself above all things that can be weighed in order to observe the weight that has no weight.’”

The message, dated September 3, was released on September 11.

