Cardinal Hollerich: Church need broader view of sexual morality

September 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg said that he “would not define morality — especially sexual morality — as narrowly as the Church does today,” in an interview with an Austrian weekly.

The Jesuit cardinal—who was named by Pope Francis as relator general of the Synod on Synodality—said that “the image of a tent needs to be expanded so that everyone can find space within it.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

