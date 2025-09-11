Catholic World News

Federal court: Vermont Christian school must be allowed to compete in interscholastic sports

September 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the religious-freedom rights of Mid Vermont Christian School were likely violated when the state’s principals barred it from taking part in interscholastic extracurricular activities. The court also ruled that the school must again be allowed to compete in interscholastic sports.

In 2023, the school’s girls’ basketball team chose to forfeit a game rather than play against a girls’ team that included a biological male. The Vermont Principals’ Association retaliated by expelling the school from its membership.

“The school believes that forcing girls to compete against biological males would affirm that those males are females, in violation of its religious beliefs,” wrote Judge Geoffrey Crawford. The judge, who was appointed by President Obama, cited the principals’ “hostility toward the school’s religious beliefs.”

