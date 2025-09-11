Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin rues ‘earthquakes’ of depopulation, lack of vocations

September 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, traveled to Rieti, Italy, to celebrate the 800th anniversary of the dedication of its cathedral by Pope Honorius III.

Recalling the 2016 earthquake that causes extensive damage in the region, Cardinal Parolin spoke in his September 9 homily of “other types of ‘earthquakes’ that still shake this territory”: the “continued depopulation of its centers,” the “exodus of young people,” the “lack of vocations,” and the “struggle to rebuild relationships in a rather fragmented territory.”

Cardinal Parolin called on the faithful to reawaken their baptismal faith, to shun indifference, and to pray for vocations. He also encouraged young people to look to the examples of Saints Pier Giorgio Frassati and Carlo Acutis and become “healthy bearers of joy, witnesses of hope, of peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!