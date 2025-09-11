Catholic World News

Holy Land bishops, nuncio huddle to discuss looming Jerusalem property tax

September 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, apostolic nuncio to Israel and apostolic delegate to Jerusalem and Palestine, attended a meeting of the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land devoted to the Arnona, the Jerusalem municipal property tax.

Churches have traditionally not paid the tax, but government officials are keen to enforce it. “All the churches will go bankrupt if we have to pay according to the law,” the CEO of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem warned earlier this year.

At the bishops’ meeting, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, “underlined the critical moment now facing Catholic institutions,” the Latin Patriarchate said in a statement. “His Beatitude emphasized that the status quo regarding the Arnona tax has come to an end, and that change is inevitable.”

