School’s transgender bathroom policy did not violate religious-freedom rights, federal court rules

September 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that an Ohio school district’s former bathroom policy for transgender students did not violate the religious-freedom rights of Christian and Muslim students.

Heeding guidance from the Biden administration, the Bethel Local School District in 2022 issued a policy permitting students to use the bathrooms of the opposite biological sex. “Following the adoption of this policy, some students,” including Muslim and Christian students, “felt uncomfortable using the communal restrooms,” Judge R. Guy Cole, Jr., a Clinton appointee, noted in his decision (p. 2).

Nonetheless, the judge ruled that the policy did not violate the constitutional rights of the students who were made uncomfortable by the presence of members of the opposite sex in their bathrooms. The school’s policy is no longer in effect, as the State of Ohio subsequently enacted legislation barring such policies.

