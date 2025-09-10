Catholic World News

USCCB, CRS publish Catholic vision for humanitarian, development assistance

September 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Office of International Justice and Peace and Catholic Relief Services have published a two-page document, “Catholic Vision for U.S. Humanitarian and Development Assistance.”

“The Church’s social teaching rests on the threefold cornerstone of human dignity, solidarity and subsidiarity,” the document states. The USCCB and CRS offered three recommendations for putting the principles into practice: “promote human dignity with a holistic approach to aid, development, and peace,” “center solidarity by rooting US assistance in authentic partnerships,” and “advance subsidiarity by empowering local leaders for sustainable change.”

