Catholic World News

USCCB, CRS publish Catholic vision for humanitarian, development assistance

September 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Office of International Justice and Peace and Catholic Relief Services have published a two-page document, “Catholic Vision for U.S. Humanitarian and Development Assistance.”

“The Church’s social teaching rests on the threefold cornerstone of human dignity, solidarity and subsidiarity,” the document states. The USCCB and CRS offered three recommendations for putting the principles into practice: “promote human dignity with a holistic approach to aid, development, and peace,” “center solidarity by rooting US assistance in authentic partnerships,” and “advance subsidiarity by empowering local leaders for sustainable change.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed10 September
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Wednesday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time

Today the Roman Martyrology commemorates: —St. Nicholas of Tolentino (1245-1305), a native of Sant' Angelo, in the diocese of Fermo, was born about the year 1245. As a young man, but already endowed with a canon's stall, he was one day greatly affected by a sermon preached by a Hermit of St.…

Learn more about this day.

September Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: