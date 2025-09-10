Catholic World News

Pope calls for prayer following Israeli attack in Qatar

September 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Following an Israeli airstrike on Hamas political leaders in Qatar (map), Pope Leo XIV called for prayer for peace.

“In these moments, there is very serious news of an Israeli attack against some Hamas leaders, but in Qatar,” the Pope told reporters on September 9. “The whole situation is very serious ... We need to pray a lot.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

