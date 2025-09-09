Catholic World News

Pope likens inter-religious dialogue to cultivating a garden of peace

September 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV likened inter-religious dialogue to “gardeners tending this field of fraternity” in a message to an inter-religious meeting taking place in Bangladesh this week.

“We know from painful moments in history that when the culture of harmony is neglected, weeds can choke out peace,” the Pontiff said. Extending the metaphor, he said that a culture of dialogue “requires sunlight of truth, the water of charity and the soil of freedom and justice.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

