The Virgin Mary has long been called the Mediatrix of graces, Leo XIV writes in letter

September 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a Latin-language letter marking the 350th anniversary of the shrine of the Black Madonna in Cologne, Germany, Pope Leo XIV wrote that the Blessed Virgin Mary “embraces all the members of the mystical Body of Christ and has long been called the Mediatrix of graces by the Church.”

“We now pray to the Black Mother of God [Matrem Dei Nigram], that in this Holy Year she may obtain for all of us a sincere, strong, and inviolable faith in Christ the Lord, Her Son,” Pope Leo wrote in his letter to Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, his special envoy to the solemn anniversary Mass. “In shadows and in doubts, we implore patient and steadfast faith, which the blessed Apostle John says is our victory that overcomes the world.”

The Pope’s letter, dated August 15, was released on September 8.

