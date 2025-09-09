Catholic World News

Pope Leo receives presidents of Catholic Leadership Institute, Legatus

September 09, 2025

Pope Leo XIV received Daniel Cellucci, president of the Catholic Leadership Institute, and Stephen Henley, president of Legatus, in separate audiences on September 8.

The Catholic Leadership Institute, based in Pennsylvania, “provides bishops, priests, religious, deacons, lay persons in the Roman Catholic Church with world-class, pastoral leadership formation and consulting services that strengthen their confidence and competence in ministry, enabling them to articulate a vision for their local church, to call for the gifts of those they lead, and to create more vibrant faith communities rooted in Jesus Christ,” according to its website.

The institute had $10,493,336 in revenues and $10,519,049 in expenses in its 2023-24 fiscal year, according to its latest publicly available tax return. Among its programs is its annual “skill-building and coaching” session for bishops, with the next session scheduled for February, at the Ponte Vedra Lodge & Club in Florida.

Legatus, based in Michigan, is an international organization of lay executives “whose mission is to study, live, and spread the Catholic faith in our business, professional, and personal lives,” according to its website. The organization had $6,530,677 in revenues and $6,312,899 in expenses in 2023, according to its latest publicly available tax return.

Neither the Catholic Leadership Institute nor Legatus discussed the papal audiences on their Facebook pages.

